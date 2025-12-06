Assam Government Announces Literary Awards and Pensions

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Government of Assam today announced the names of 18 distinguished writers selected for the Assam Literary Award and ten eminent literary personalities chosen for the Assam Literary Pension for the year 2025-26. The selections were made under the Assam Literary Award & Pension Rules, 1974 (as amended), according to an official notification issued by the Higher Education Department.

The awardees will receive a one-time award of Rs 50,000 each, while the selected pensioners will be granted a monthly literary pension of Rs 8,000 with effect from December 7, 2025.

The 18 awardees are Phanindra Kumar Dev Choudhury (Kamrup-M), Dr Surjya Kanta Hazarika (Kamrup-M), Kishori Mohan Das (Barpeta), Purna Kumar Sarmah (Biswanath), Arpana Konwar (Dibrugarh), Ashutosh Das (Hailakandi), Dr Purna Bhattacharya (Kamrup-M), Sajal Paul (Kamrup-M), Urmila Chakravarty (Kamrup-M), Bhaben Chandra Koch (Karbi Anglong), Sarada Prasad Mashahary (Kokrajhar), Gurmailya Singh (Nagaon), Phani Koiri (Sivasagar), Dr Jatin Baruah (Sonitpur), Subhash Chandra Sinha (Sribhumi), Baruah Kanta Brahma (Tamulpur), Girish Handique (Tinsukia) and Subarna Saikia (Golaghat).

The ten pensioners are Gunjan Kumar Phukan (Biswanath), Dileep Chandan Sarma (Kamrup-M), Santanu Kausik Baruah (Kamrup-M), Mihir Dewri (Kamrup-M), Ranjit Hazarika (Kamrup-M), Shashi Dhar Deori (Lakhimpur), Kamal Kumar Jain (Nalbari), Sonbar Baruah (Tamulpur), Jatin Moran (Tinsukia) and Thaneswar Goyary (Karbi Anglong).

