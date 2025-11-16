Assam Government Appointed Chinmoy Prakash Phookan as New GMC Commissioner

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a significant administrative reshuffle, the Assam Government has appointed ACS officer Chinmoy Prakash Phookan as the new Commissioner of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC).

Phookan, who was serving as Joint Secretary in the Transport Department with the additional responsibility of Managing Director (MD) of the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC), has now been transferred and posted as Joint Secretary, Department of Housing and Urban Affairs. Despite the new posting, he will continue to hold charge as MD, ASTC until further orders, an official notification stated.

Meanwhile, Dr M. S. Lakshmi Priya, the outgoing GMC Commissioner, has been transferred and posted as Secretary to the Government of Assam, Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship Department. She will also handle additional departmental charges, as mentioned in the order.

In another key move, the Additional Secretary of the Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship Department, who had been holding dual responsibilities as MD, Assam Skill Development Mission (ASDM) and Registrar, Assam Skill University, has been relieved of both charges with immediate effect.

