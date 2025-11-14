Guwahati: GMC launches road and drain projects in 11 wards

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has undertaken multiple projects to improve road and drainage infrastructure across 11 wards in the city.

According to official sources, the civic body has sanctioned 14 major projects under different divisions, amounting to an estimated total cost of Rs 1,40,47,400. The works have been allotted through a tender process, which is currently underway. The last date for submission of tenders is November 21, with the bids scheduled to be opened on the same day, officials confirmed.

Under Division IV, four projects have been approved in Ward No. 29, including construction and improvement works in areas such as Kachari Basti, Barthakur Mill Bye Lane, and Manasha Mandir Road in Birubari. Division V has sanctioned projects in Wards 44 and 47, covering localities like Bangaon, Beltola, Santi Nagar, and Latakata. Similarly, under Division I, road and drain improvement works have been taken up in Wards 4 and 15, including Hathat Colony, Rest Camp, and Athgaon.

Through these development efforts, the GMC aims to strengthen road infrastructure and upgrade drainage networks, thereby easing traffic movement and minimizing flood-like situations during heavy rainfall.

