Assam Government Approves New Kahilipara Police Station

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Government has decided to establish a new police station at Kahilipara by bifurcating the existing Dispur Police Station, with the aim of strengthening law and order in Guwahati.

According to an order issued by the Home Department, the new Kahilipara Police Station will come under the East Guwahati Police District. Until a new police station building is constructed, it will operate from Odalbakra. The decision was taken under Section 11 of the Assam Police Act, 2007. The new police station will include the Odalbakra and Bhagaduttapur police outposts. Parts of Fatasil and Dhapolia in Garbhanga will also come under its jurisdiction. Areas stretching from Pahartoli-Mritunjay to Lokhra-Kerakuchi have also been included. The northern boundary will extend from Pahartoli to Mritunjay Mandir, while the southern boundary will cover Lokhra Bridge, London Bridge and Kerakuchi. The eastern boundary will be the Kahilipara-GMCH Road, and the western boundary will cover Sarat Sinha Road, Krishnanagar Chariali and Dhapolia Road. Dhopolia and Morabharalu will also fall under the new police station’s jurisdiction. The Home Department has also redrawn the jurisdiction of Dispur Police Station under the East Guwahati Police District. Botahghuli and Baghorbori, along with areas of Amsing Reserve from Satgaon Police Station, have been brought under Dispur Police Station.

Meanwhile, Hengrabari, Borbari and Panjabari (left side) will now come under Geetanagar Police Station, along with several other areas, including Chachal.

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