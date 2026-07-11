Man Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Police Personnel at Guwahati's Dispur Police Station

Guwahati: Today, a 35-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted police personnel and created a disturbance at Dispur Police Station in Guwahati, Assam Police .

As per the press release issued by the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Assam Police, the incident began after the Police Control Room (PCR) received a call alleging that Raktim Kalita was creating a public nuisance and threatening a woman on Tangra Satra Road in Rukminigaon.

Police teams from ERSS-6 and ERSS-7 were immediately dispatched to the location. Upon arrival, the accused was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol. Despite repeated lawful instructions from the police, he allegedly refused to cooperate, resisted apprehension and assaulted the responding personnel, causing minor injuries to the officers.

Police said that after being brought to Dispur Police Station, Kalita allegedly continued to behave aggressively. He reportedly refused to undergo a breathalyser test, assaulted LNK Osman Ali, tore the officer's uniform and damaged a wooden wall inside the police station.

After the incident, Dispur Police registered Case No. 500/2026 under Sections 132, 121(1) and 324(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police said the accused has been taken into custody, and more details are awaited