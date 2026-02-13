Assam Government clears CAS promotion for 419 teachers and librarians

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: The Government of Assam has approved the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) promotion of 419 teachers and librarians across the state.

An official notification stated that Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) had earlier recommended the proposal during its meeting on December 29, 2025.

The notification states that the promotion will take effect from the date on which the appointing authority issues the notification.

The government has also clarified that, in cases where a teacher or librarian becomes eligible for the next promotion, authorities will count seniority from the date of eligibility strictly for promotional purposes. However, such seniority will not entitle the individual to any financial benefits for the earlier period.

The official notification includes the detailed list of 419 teachers and librarians recommended for CAS promotion.

