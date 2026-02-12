Assam Reopens TTMS-2026 Portal to Streamline Teacher Transfers

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Teachers’ Transfer Portal for Online Application–2026 under the Teacher Transfer Management System (TTMS) was ceremonially reopened on Wednesday at the Conference Hall of the State Mission Office, Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA). The programme was chaired by Assam’s Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu, who attended as the Chief Guest.

The reopening of TTMS-2026 marks a significant step towards strengthening transparency, efficiency and digital governance in the management of teacher transfers across the state.

The TTMS-2026 portal has been reopened with effect from February 11, 2026. The online process has been designed in accordance with the existing Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to ensure fairness, subject-wise academic balance and efficient teacher deployment.

As per the amended law governing teacher transfers in the state, a minimum service eligibility has been prescribed — five years for women teachers and seven years for male teachers serving outside their home districts.

The other key eligibility conditions also include that teachers with medium mismatch (L-1) are eligible for inter- or intra-district single transfer without fulfilling the five- or seven-year service requirement; differently-abled teachers with at least two years of continuous service in the same district will receive preference-based consideration; mutual transfers are permitted only when the category, medium of instruction and L-1 status of both applicants are identical; teachers suffering from critical diseases may apply on medical grounds without consideration of service duration, as per the provisions of the Act and Rules; once transferred (mutual or single), a teacher will not be eligible for another transfer for two years; single-subject teachers in Upper Primary and Secondary schools (Science/Mathematics Graduate Teachers, Hindi Teachers, Classical Teachers such as Sanskrit and Arabic, etc.) will not be considered for single transfer; and teachers from the Tea-Tribe community serving in tea garden areas will generally not be transferred, except under exceptional administrative circumstances.

