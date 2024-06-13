Assam: Government coaching centre has performed better in NEET, JEE, says CM

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The coaching centre run by the state government has performed better in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) results announced recently.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the Ajmal Foundation is doing rounds in the state, but few people know that the state government-run coaching centre is also performing well in examinations like the NEET and JEE. "As many as 153 candidates of the 220 candidates who took the NEET and JEE examinations from the government-run coaching centre this year came out successful. This centre is run by the State Youth Commission. We have tied up with Allen Coaching Centre for our coaching centre at Dibrugarh. We have set up another such centre at Tezpur. We have also tied up with a private coaching centre that has expertise. We have our eyes set on Silchar, Nalbari, and Jorhat for the setting up of such centres. Our target is to provide a coating centre in every district in the state."

The Chief Minister said, "The benefit of such coaching centres is that financially weaker meritorious candidates can get an opportunity to sit for NEET and JEE as they cannot go to the private centres where they need to pay through their noses. However, in government centres, they get everything free, right from food to lodging. They also get scholarships. Our target is to admit 1,000 candidates to each coaching centre in each batch."

