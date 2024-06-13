Assam: Will pay stipends to girl students to pursue higher education, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In a bid to eradicate early marriage and dropout from higher education, the Assam government has decided to give stipends ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,500 per month to girl students. It is estimated that a total of Rs 1,500 crore will be spent for this purpose in the next five years, and the target is to benefit a total of 10 lakh girl students.

On Wednesday, the state cabinet accorded approval to the Nijut Moina scheme, under which the monthly stipends would be paid to girl students in the state. After the cabinet meeting, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed the media, where he said that girls students undergoing higher secondary, graduation, and post-graduation courses, including B.Ed., would be provided the monthly stipend. The scheme will be applicable from this academic session, and the stipend will be deposited in the students’ bank accounts by October 11. After this, the girl students will receive the stipends on the 11th of every month, except for the months of June and July, when educational institutions are closed due to summer vacation, he stated.

The Chief Minister also said there is no condition of family income applicable for the scheme, but some pre-conditions are imposed. The daughters of ministers, MPs, and MLAs will not be allowed to receive the stipend. Those studying in private institutions will not be eligible for the scheme. Also, those who availed of a scooty on a merit basis after passing the higher secondary exam will not be eligible. An exception will also be made if the parents of a particular girl student state that they do want their daughter to receive the stipend. A review of the scheme will be done every year to determine the beneficiaries of the scheme. During the review, if it is found that a particular student is not attending classes regularly or if she is found to indulge in anti-academic activities like ragging, the student will automatically be removed from the list of beneficiaries of the scheme.

The CM further stated the objectives of the Nijut Moina scheme, which are to prevent the incidence of early marriage and lower the dropout rate among girl students in higher education. He also said that if any beneficiary opts for marriage between higher secondary and graduation, her name will automatically be dropped from the list. However, those choosing to marry at the post-graduation level would be allowed to do so. The CM said the scheme has been proposed to make girl students continue their studies until graduation by making them self-sufficient. Once the girl reaches the age of 18, there will be no restriction on marriage, he stated.

He also explained that girl students at the higher secondary level will receive Rs 1,000 per month; at the graduation level, Rs 1,250; and at the post-graduation level, an amount of Rs 2,500 will be provided. For this year, the tentative amount to be spent under the scheme is Rs 300 crore and it will go on increasing till the amount reaches Rs 1,500 crore in five years’ time.

