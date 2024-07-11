Assam Government creates expert committee to consider shortcomings of Shiksha Setu App

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In view of the frequent issues arising from the Shiksha Setu App and the related problems faced by the teachers, the Department of School Education has constituted a committee to hear the grievances, complaints or suggestions, conduct hearing of the complaint and to examine the functionality of the app, including issues of the software, hardware and net connectivity, and to recommend improvement in the case of necessity.

The said committee consists of the following officials Prof. Parameswar K. Iyer, Dean, Public Relations, Branding and Ranking, IIT Guwahati; Prof. Sarat Kumar Patra, i/c Director, IIITG; Dr. Hiten Choudhury, Associate Professor and Head of the Department of Computer Science & Information Technology, Cotton University and the Director of Elementary Education, Assam, as Member Secretary.

This committee will carry out their visits in at least 10 schools, and to a great extent, also in the remotest part of the State in order to cover all the complaints in the public domain in the best possible way.

