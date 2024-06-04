Assam: Schools asked to register students in Shiksha Setu portal by June 7

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Government and provincialized schools in all the districts have been asked to complete the registration and Al enrolment of students in the Shiksha Setu portal by June 7, 2024, failing which, the option for registration of new students will be deactivated.

In this connection, the Department of School Education has written to the Additional District Commissioners (Education), District Mission Co-ordinators of SSA, Inspectors of Schools, and District Elementary Education Officers of all districts to complete students’ registration and Al enrolment in Shiksha Setu by June 7.

The letter mentions that the students’ registration is still going on in the Shiksha Setu portal, even after two months of the new academic year 2024–25, due to which it has become difficult to ascertain the distribution of benefits like Free Text Books (FTBs), etc.

The situation has arisen due to complaints about the non-receipt of FTBs in schools in various districts. With the start of the new academic session, many students raised the issue of not receiving textbooks in a statement released publicly.

In response to the students’ assertion, the Assam State Textbooks Production and Publication Corporation Limited (ASTPPCL) stated that prior to the start of the new academic session in April, the corporation started printing free textbooks in December itself. However, it was not possible to determine the number of textbooks that will be required, as data on the number of students going to be enrolled in the new academic session is not available in the month of December itself.

Moreover, the admissions process for the new academic session continues until April or May in most of the schools. So, the number of additional textbooks required for the new students is printed in the second phase, it was stated. As per the Shiksha Setu app, a total of 2,94,12,300 free textbooks were required for the 50,77,720 students enrolled in the academic session of 2024–25. It was stated by the corporation that the required number of books were printed and distributed.

On the other hand, the number of students enrolled in Classes XI and XII was stated to be 3,79,710, and the free textbooks required for these students were 28,29,622, as per the Darpan portal. 75% of the textbooks needed for Class XI were printed and distributed, and 90% of the textbooks for Class XII were printed and distributed, respectively.

The ASTPPCL also stated that the process for publication of the textbooks required for the increased number of students enrolled in Class XI was started following a direction from the state government.

