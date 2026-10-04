Assam Government Declares October 17, 2026, as Public Holiday for Maha Saptami

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has declared October 17, 2026 (Saturday) as an additional public holiday on the occasion of Maha Saptami of Durga Puja.

According to a notification issued by the General Administration Department, the decision was taken in pursuance of the Assam Cabinet's decision at its meeting held on September 24, 2026. The notification said that all offices under the Government of Assam, along with all Revenue and Magisterial Courts in the state, will remain closed on October 17.

The additional holiday has been declared specifically for state government employees in view of the Durga Puja festivities.

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