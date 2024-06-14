Guwahati

Assam Government Directs Departments to Revise Pension Benefits in Kritagyata Portal for DA Enhancement

The Joint Secretary of Assam's ARTP & PG department has instructed all administrative units to update the Kritagyata portal with revised Death-cum-Retirement Gratuity (DCRG) details for pensioners. This directive aims to ensure pensioners receive adjusted benefits following the enhancement of Dearness Allowance (DA). The letter emphasized the responsibility of Heads of Offices and Directorates to promptly submit these revisions online to facilitate timely payment adjustments based on the revised DA rates.
Admin

GUWAHATI: The Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, ARTP & PG (Administrative Reforms, Training, Pension, and Grievances Department), requested all administrative departments to inform their subordinate offices and directorates under their jurisdiction to submit the revision portion of the DCRG of the pensioners whose finalisation of pension has been done before the enhancement of DA through online mode in the Kritagyata portal for payment of the difference in the balance amount so that the retired employees may get their DCRG as per the revised DA rate.

In a letter, the Joint Secretary said, “I am directed to inform you that in the Kritagyata portal there is an option for submitting the revision of DCRG (Death-cum-Retirement Gratuity), pension, etc. due to the revision of Dearness allowances (DA), etc., and it is the responsibility of the Head of Office, Directorate, etc. to revise the same in the portal.”

