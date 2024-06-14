Assam Government Directs Departments to Revise Pension Benefits in Kritagyata Portal for DA Enhancement

GUWAHATI: The Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, ARTP & PG (Administrative Reforms, Training, Pension, and Grievances Department), requested all administrative departments to inform their subordinate offices and directorates under their jurisdiction to submit the revision portion of the DCRG of the pensioners whose finalisation of pension has been done before the enhancement of DA through online mode in the Kritagyata portal for payment of the difference in the balance amount so that the retired employees may get their DCRG as per the revised DA rate.

In a letter, the Joint Secretary said, “I am directed to inform you that in the Kritagyata portal there is an option for submitting the revision of DCRG (Death-cum-Retirement Gratuity), pension, etc. due to the revision of Dearness allowances (DA), etc., and it is the responsibility of the Head of Office, Directorate, etc. to revise the same in the portal.”

