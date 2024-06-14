District Commissioner, Biswajit Saikia reviewed preparations for Ambubachi Mela

Guwahati: The Additional District Commissioner, Biswajit Saikia, chaired a meeting with representatives of various institutions and organisations involved in the Ambubachi Mela to be held on the premises of the Kamakhya Temple in the city on June 22.

The officials clarified that the institutions concerned will not be able to provide food or drinking water at any place at their own discretion during the Ambubachi Mela. The Additional District Commissioner said that the institutions concerned can make such arrangements only with the permission of the district administration. In addition, officers and employees of the Food and Civil Supplies Department will be present at each designated place to ensure the smooth conduct of the food distribution.

The Additional District Commissioner said the Basishta Temple authorities have also requested the organisations to distribute free food and drinking water at the temple from this year onward since some of the devotees take refuge at the premises during the festival. It can be noted that several organisations follow the tradition of providing free food and drinking water to the devotees who visit the Ambubachi Mela held at the Kamakhya Temple on the Nilachal Hills every year.

