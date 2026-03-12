Assam Government Employees Body Demands 8th Pay Commission Parity With Centre From January 2026

The Sadou Asom Karmachari Parishad (SAKP) held its extended executive meeting in Guwahati on Wednesday, bringing together more than 300 office-bearers from over 50 organisational districts and more than 80 teachers' and employees' associations to discuss the implications of the 8th Pay Commission for Assam's government workforce.

The central demand emerging from the meeting was that the 8th Pay Commission report be implemented in Assam from January 1, 2026, in parity with the Government of India — ensuring that state government employees receive the same ancillary benefits and allowances enjoyed by their Central Government counterparts.

