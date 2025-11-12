Assam Government employees declare strike on November 27 demanding OPS

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The government employees of Assam have announced a statewide strike on November 27, demanding financial security and dignity through the restoration of the Old Pension System (OPS) for all state government employees. The Joint Forum of Government Employees and Teachers' Organizations, along with the All Assam Government NPS Employees Association, issued the call for the strike.

In a joint press release, President Achyutananda Hazarika and general secretary Apurba Sharma of the Association expressed disappointment over the Assam Government's decision to implement the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) in the state "without any change in the model of the Central Government."

The statement mentioned that after discussions with the Chief Minister on June 16, employees had expected a positive outcome regarding their OPS demand. However, the recent Cabinet decision to adopt the UPS has been termed a "betrayal" by the employees' community.

"The NPS scheme has led employees towards a terrible future. The UPS is just another name for the NPS. Without the government taking responsibility, employees' pension systems can never be considered safe," the statement read.

The Joint Forum declared that teachers, employees, and workers would refrain from all government duties on November 27 as part of their protest. It also urged all officers' associations-including those from the Assam Civil Service, Assam Police Service, and Engineering Service-to extend full cooperation to strengthen the movement.

"Although we serve the people on behalf of the Government of Assam, the Government must take responsibility for our retirement. We will continue our democratic struggle until the old pension system is restored for all," the leaders said in the statement.

The strike is expected to see participation from hundreds of teachers' and employees' organizations across the state, marking one of the largest coordinated protests by Assam government employees in recent years.

