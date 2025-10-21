Guwahati: Employees body announces agitation for restoration of OPS

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Government NPS Employees’ Association (AAGNPSEA) has announced a fresh phase of agitation demanding the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), rejecting both the existing National Pension System (NPS) and the newly proposed Unified Pension Scheme (UPS).

At its Central Executive Committee meeting held in Guwahati on Monday, the association resolved to resume democratic protests from October 27, with a series of district-wide protest meetings beginning on October 26. A statewide strike has also been planned for the second week of November.

AAGNPSEA president Achyutananda Hazarika and general secretary Apurba Sharma stated that “employees’ security and national development are not opposite concerns but two sides of the same coin.” They expressed concern that while the country celebrates rapid development, the financial security of government employees is being overlooked.

The association declared that only the OPS would be acceptable and that both NPS and UPS would be rejected outright. It also announced plans to submit memorandums to political leaders, MLAs, and MPs, urging them to make their positions clear on the OPS issue.

The leaders emphasized that the NPS system is gradually undermining the indigenous economy, and hence, efforts will be made to involve employee families and the general public in the movement. The association will also hold discussions with various organizations and unions to ensure collective action across all employee groups.

The decisions followed the oath-taking ceremony of the new executive committee held on October 19.

During the event, Senior Advocate Zakir Hussain of the Gauhati High Court said that several states have already reinstated OPS, either in recognition of employee movements or after realizing the hardships caused by NPS. He noted that the Assam government also has the power to restore OPS if it chooses, and called for strong public opinion to secure the economic future of workers.

Gunaram Gogoi, president of the All Assam HOD Ministerial Officers Association, lauded the NPS Employees Association for energizing the employees’ rights movement in the state. He criticized the lack of unity among existing organizations and highlighted the severe financial distress faced by NPS employees, retirees, and families of deceased employees. Many such families, he said, have not received any benefits due to administrative inefficiency.

Pankaj Kumar Sharma, working president of the All Assam HOD Ministerial Officers’ Association, said the NPS Employees’ Association, being the largest in the state, must represent the broader interests of all employees. He demanded that the retirement age for NPS employees be raised to 65 years, on a par with several departments, and called for the formation of a Salary Reform Commission and inclusion of Mukhya Mantri Lok Sevak Arogya Yojana (MMLSAY) facilities in all private hospitals.

Also Read: SAKP Guwahati Convention: Restore Old Pension Scheme