Assam government employees reject UPS, demand restoration of OPS

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Government NPS Employees’ Association has strongly criticized the state government’s decision to implement the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), calling it a “betrayal” of employees’ long-standing demand for the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

Association president Achyutananda Hazarika and general secretary Apurba Sarma expressed deep disappointment, stating that instead of taking an independent and employee-friendly decision, the Assam government has chosen to “blindly follow” the directives of the Central government by adopting the UPS.

The association alleged that the government has once again shown “irresponsibility towards the working class” and failed in its duty to ensure job and retirement security. “By refusing to restore OPS, the state has committed a grave injustice,” President Achyutananda Hazarika said.

The employees’ body reiterated its firm stand, rejecting the UPS outright and asserting that their only demand is the full restoration of OPS. The leaders reminded that during their meeting with Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma in July, they had clearly outlined the flaws in the UPS, but the government chose to ignore those concerns.

Reaffirming its earlier resolution passed during the biennial session, the association declared it will oppose any alternative to OPS. “No halfway measures will be accepted,” Hazarika further emphasized.

Hazarika has called upon teachers, employees, police personnel, intellectuals, journalists, and citizens across Assam to unite and support the movement. It announced a series of protest meetings beginning in the last week of October, followed by large rallies in November and December to demand OPS restoration.

“The message is loud and clear — OPS is our right, and we will intensify our struggle until it is restored,” Hazarika stated.

Also Read: Guwahati NPS Employees Announce Agitation for OPS Restoration