Guwahati: NPS employees’ body announces agitation for restoration of OPS

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Government NPS Employees’ Association, in its 3rd biennial session held today at the conference hall of the Assam State Freedom Fighters’ Association, Rupnagar, Guwahati, strongly opposed the Centre’s decision to introduce the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) in place of the existing National Pension Scheme (NPS). The session demanded immediate restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), terming the NPS as ‘anti-employee’ and a ‘mockery in the name of pension’.

The association’s president and general secretary stated that the session unanimously resolved to launch an intense democratic movement from September 2025 onwards to press for the OPS. Representatives from various teachers’ and employees’ unions of the state also attended the session, pledging collective struggle against the NPS and coordinated efforts towards securing OPS.

Addressing the inaugural session, Chandan Kakoti, president of the Assam Secretariat Service Association, assured full cooperation in the coming days and urged other organizations to join hands in solidarity.

Delivering the open session address, Professor Jagadish Chandra Goswami alleged that while ministers and MLAs continue to avail themselves of OPS, employees are left with an uncertain NPS. Calling this “gross injustice”, he said, “It is highly illogical and unfair.”

