Assam Government Extends Date for using PRAN for NPS Deductions

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Government has extended the date for adopting the revised procedure of using the Permanent Retirement Account Number (PRAN) in place of the old Personal Pension Account Number (PPAN) for the deduction of National Pension System (NPS) contributions of state government employees.

In a revised executive order issued by the Finance Department, the government directed all Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) and Treasury Officers to implement the revised procedure from the salary month of November 2025.

The order, issued with the approval of the competent authority, is in continuation of an earlier directive of September 21. All other terms and conditions mentioned in the earlier order will remain unchanged.

Officials have been instructed to strictly adhere to the new system, ensuring that NPS contributions are processed using PRAN henceforth.

