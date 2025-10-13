Assam: SAKP demands restoration of OPS, rejects NPS & UPS

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Sadou Asam Karmachari Parishad (SAKP), in its convention held at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra here today, adopted a strong resolution demanding the immediate restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for all state government employees.

The parishad further resolved to intensify its statewide movement against the National Pension System (NPS) and the recently introduced Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), asserting that neither NPS nor UPS can ever be an alternative to OPS.

The resolution of the SAKP highlighted that (i) the State Government must reintroduce the Old Pension Scheme to ensure the post-retirement financial and social security of all state employees, teachers, and workers.

(ii) The government must abolish both NPS and UPS, as these schemes fail to safeguard the rights and welfare of retired employees.

(iii) The SAKP reaffirmed that pension is a right, not a privilege, and the state government bears the entire responsibility for employees’ pension and retirement benefits.

(iv) The SAKP urged the government not to equate Assam’s employees with Central Government employees in pension policy and demanded an independent and secure pension structure under state control.

(v) The parishad decided to launch a stronger, united, and continuous movement involving all affiliated unions and organizations until the government restores OPS.

(vi) The SAKP will seek guidance from financial and legal experts and organise awareness drives across Assam to mobilise public and employees’ support for the OPS.

The convention, presided over by SAKP president Dwipen Sarma, began with a tribute to cultural icon Zubeen Garg. Noted writer and columnist Dr Pradyumna Goswami served as the keynote speaker.

Dr Goswami emphasized that the campaign for OPS must continue with greater vigour and momentum, asserting that collective struggle is the only path to success. He stated that neither the NPS nor the UPS offers financial or social security to retired employees. He urged the government to bear full responsibility for pension security of employees instead of entrusting it to private or corporate funds and stressed the need for clear budgetary provisions following every pay commission revision.

