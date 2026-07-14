Assam Government extends revised tea garden working hours due to ongoing heat wave

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Government has decided to continue the revised working hours for tea garden workers across the state in view of the persisting heat wave conditions.

According to a notification issued by the Labour Welfare Department, the existing revised work schedule—from 6:00 AM to 2:00 PM instead of the normal 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM—will remain in force until further orders.

The decision has been taken in continuation of the department’s earlier notification dated May 13, 2025, with the aim of protecting the health, safety and welfare of tea garden workers who are exposed to extreme daytime temperatures.

The revised timing comes into effect immediately and will continue until the government issues fresh instructions.

Also Read: Bogidhola Tea Estate Workers Protest Exclusion from Assam’s Closed Tea Garden List