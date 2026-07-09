Bogidhola Tea Estate Workers Protest Exclusion from Assam’s Closed Tea Garden List

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Workers of Bogidhola tea estate in Morangi have expressed strong resentment after the estate's name was omitted from the list of closed tea gardens in Assam.

It may be mentioned that on the first day of the Assam Legislative Assembly's summer session, former Labour Minister Sanjay Kishan sought information regarding the tea gardens that have remained closed in the state. In response, the list submitted by the current Labour Minister Rameswar Teli did not include the name of Bogidhola tea estate in Morangi, triggering widespread anger among the workers.

In protest, the Khumtai branch and Morangi sub-branch of the Assam Tea Tribes Students' Association (ATTSA) organised a demonstration at Bogidhola tea estate on Tuesday. Workers alleged that the estate has remained closed since 2017, following an incident in which the management allegedly opened fire on innocent workers.

The protesters stated that despite so many years having passed, the government has failed to take any effective steps to reopen the tea estate. They demanded that Bogidhola tea estate be officially included in the list of closed tea gardens and that it be reopened at the earliest to restore the livelihoods of its workers.

ATTSA Demow branch leaders and the locals reached the construction site and declared that no road would be allowed in the tea garden. They had earlier protested the eviction drive being carried out at the place for land acquisition for the purpose of constructing the road.

Following Tuesday's protest, officials of Demow Revenue Circle Office, Demow police, and the owner of Maskara tea estate also reached the area.

Also Read: Maskara Tea Estate Workers Halt Road Construction Amid Fresh Protests in Demow