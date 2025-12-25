Assam: Special casual leave for teachers and employees for attending SAKP meeting

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Government of Assam has granted Special Casual Leave on December 26, 2025, to government employees who will participate as delegates in the 40th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Sadou Asam Karmachari Parishad (SAKP).

The notification was issued by the General Administration Department (GAD). The special leave will be applicable exclusively to those government employees attending the meeting as official delegates.

The Department of School Education also granted Special Casual Leave on 26th & 27th December, 2025 to Teachers only, who would be participating as delegates in 40th Annual General Meeting of SAKP. The meeting will to be held at Jorhat District Library, Jorhat from 26 to 28th December, 2025.

