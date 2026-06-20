Assam Government issues guidelines for scooter distribution to HS-passed students

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Higher Education Department of the Assam Government has issued detailed guidelines for the distribution of scooters to students securing 80% or more marks in the Higher Secondary Final Examination 2026 under the Dr. Bani Kanta Kakati Merit Award of the Pragyan Bharati Scheme.

According to the guidelines, students who have secured 80% or above in the Higher Secondary Final Examination conducted by the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) in 2026 will be eligible for the scheme. However, students appearing under the betterment and reappearance categories will not be eligible.

The scheme aims to encourage academic excellence, motivate students to pursue higher education, improve mobility for students, and enhance the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in Assam.

Eligible beneficiaries must be permanent residents of Assam. Students admitted to institutions outside the state can also avail of the benefit, provided they possess a valid Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC) of Assam. The scheme is application-based, and only online applications will be accepted.

The Directorate of Higher Education (DHE) will obtain the list of students securing 80% and above marks from ASSEB and publish the list of beneficiaries on its official website. Eligible students will then be required to submit online applications through a dedicated portal.

To facilitate smooth distribution, the DHE will appoint Nodal Principals across the state. Students will collect Appreciation Certificates from the designated Nodal Principals and submit them to the allotted scooter dealers. The government will bear the cost of registration and insurance, and students will not have to pay any amount for these expenses. Each beneficiary will also receive a helmet free of cost along with the scooter.

The guidelines further state that in the event of a student’s untimely demise, legal guardians may choose whether or not to collect the scooter.

Importantly, beneficiaries of the Dr. Bani Kanta Kakati Merit Award under the Pragyan Bharati Scheme will not be eligible for the Nijut Moina Scheme. However, a girl student who opts out of receiving the scooter may apply for benefits under the Nijut Moina Scheme.

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