Assam: Minister Prasanta Phukan distributes Scooters to Meritorious Students in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Assam Cabinet Minister and Dibrugarh MLA Prasanta Phukan on Tuesday attended the Dr Banikanta Kakati Merit Award distribution ceremony held at Hanumanbax Surajmall Kanoi (DHSK) College (Autonomous), Dibrugarh.

As part of the State Government's Pragyan Bharati Scheme, the minister distributed scooters to meritorious students who secured 80 percent and above marks in the 2025 Higher Secondary Examination. The initiative aims to encourage academic excellence and provide mobility support to students who have performed well in state board examinations.

During the programme, Minister Phukan also ceremonially handed over certificates to the awardees in the presence of DHSK College Principal Dr Sashi Kanta Saikia and other dignitaries. Addressing the gathering, the minister lauded the students for their hard work and dedication, stating that such incentives are meant to motivate the youth to pursue higher education with greater confidence and determination.

