Assam Government launches helpdesk for Orunodoi 3.0 beneficiaries

GUWAHATI: The Government of Assam has announced the launch of a dedicated Orunodoi Helpdesk to assist beneficiaries under the recently launched Orunodoi 3.0 Scheme.

According to an official notification issued by the Finance Department, the helpdesk will serve as a single-point contact for citizens to register complaints and seek redressal of grievances related to the scheme.

The Toll-Free Number – 1800-202-6256 – will be operational on all working days from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm. The Orunodoi 3.0 Scheme, launched on October 7, aims to ensure continued financial assistance and strengthen the delivery of welfare benefits to eligible households across Assam.

Officials said the introduction of the helpdesk marks another step by the state government toward ensuring transparency and improved public service delivery under one of Assam’s flagship social welfare programmes.

