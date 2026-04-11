Pawan Khera given time to seek anticipatory bail before Gauhati High Court

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Telangana High Court today asked Congress leader Pawan Khera to plead for his anticipatory bail before the court concerned within a week. Thus, Khera will have to plead for his anticipatory bail in the Gauhati High Court within a week.

Hearing on Khera’s anticipatory bail plea today, Justice K. Sujana said, “The petitioner is granted time for one week to file an application before the concerned court, granting relief to the petitioner for one week’s condition.”

Riniki Bhuyan Sharma filed a case against Khera for his allegations about her multiple passports.

During the hearing of the bail plea on Thursday, Assam Advocate General Devajit Saikia, appearing on behalf of the Assam Police, challenged the maintenance of the anticipatory bail in the Telangana High Court. Saikia submitted that Khera failed to explain why he cannot come to Assam to file his anticipatory bail in the court. “Khera has not shown any medical emergency that may prevent him from coming to Assam. Moreover, he can file anticipatory bail in a court in Assam from any part of the country,” Saikia said.

Appearing on behalf of Khera, his advocate, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, said that since Khera is a resident of Hyderabad, he opted to seek anticipatory bail from the court there. Singhvi further said that the entire evidence relating to this case is digital, and hence arrest is not necessary. “The police should have issued a notice to Khera to show the necessity of his arrest,” he said.

However, the high court reserved the order based on Khera’s plea for anticipatory bail yesterday.

The FIR against Khera was filed under several sections, including 175 (making a false statement about an election), 35/36/318 (cheating), 338 (forging a valuable will or security), 337 (forging court or public records), 340 (creating a fake electronic document and using it as real), and 352 (intentionally insulting someone to provoke a disturbance) at the Guwahati Crime Branch Police Station.

Also Read: HC reserves order on Khera’s bail plea