Assam Government Moves to Extend Service of Eligible Contractual Employees Up to Age 60

The Assam government has initiated the follow-up process to implement a Cabinet decision that will allow certain long-serving contractual employees to continue in service up to the age of 60, issuing an official letter to key departments directing them to identify eligible staff.
The Cabinet had approved the decision in its meeting on February 26, 2026.
The letter, issued by the department at Dispur, has been addressed to the Panchayat and Rural Development (P&RD) Commissioner, the Director of the Golap Borbora State Institute of Panchayat and Rural Development (GBSIPRD), and the Mission Director of the Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ASRLMS).
All three have been asked to identify contractual employees within their respective jurisdictions who are eligible for the service extension.
Under the Cabinet decision, a contractual employee must meet two conditions to be eligible — they must have rendered continuous service of 10 years or more in the department, and must have attained the age of 45 years or above as of January 1, 2026.
Employees who meet both criteria will be allowed to continue in service until the age of 60.
All other contractual employees not meeting these conditions will continue under their existing service terms without any change.