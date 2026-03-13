Assam Government Orders Major Reshuffle in School Education Department, 11 AES Officers Transferred

The Assam government has carried out a major reshuffle in the School Education Department, transferring and posting 11 officers of the Assam Education Service (AES) across multiple districts and directorates in the interest of public service.
The notification was issued by the Department of School Education from Dispur with the approval of the competent authority, with all officers directed to join their new places of posting immediately.
Titu Gogoi, Deputy Director in the Office of the Director of Elementary Education, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director in the Office of the Director of Higher Education.
Bijoy Baisnab, Inspector of Schools and DEEO of Chirang, has been transferred and posted as DEEO of Dhubri.
Kabita Deka, DEEO and Inspector of Schools of Dhemaji, has been transferred as Inspector of Schools, Dibrugarh, with additional charge of DEEO Dibrugarh, replacing Dr Samiran Bora.
Dipika Choudhury, Inspector of Schools and DEEO of Kamrup (Metro), has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director in the Office of the Director of Secondary Education.
Ratul Das, Inspector of Schools and DEEO of Darrang, has been transferred as Inspector of Schools, Nalbari, with additional charge of DEEO Nalbari, replacing Jayanta Thakuria.
Jayanta Thakuria, Inspector of Schools, Nalbari, has been transferred as DEEO of Darrang with additional charge of Inspector of Schools, Darrang, replacing Ratul Das.
Biren Sing Engti, Inspector of Schools, Karbi Anglong, has been transferred and posted as DEEO of West Karbi Anglong.
Prabhat Das, Inspector of Schools and DEEO of Sonitpur, has been posted as Deputy Director in the Office of the Director of Elementary Education.
Simanta Das, DEEO of Nalbari, has been transferred and posted as DEEO of Bajali.
Samiran Bora, Inspector of Schools and DEEO of Dibrugarh, has been transferred as Inspector of Schools, Sivasagar, with additional charge of DEEO Sivasagar, replacing Debajyoti Gogoi.
Debajyoti Gogoi, Inspector of Schools and DEEO of Sivasagar, has been transferred as Inspector of Schools, Dhemaji, with additional charge of DEEO Dhemaji, replacing Kabita Deka.
Normada Chetia, Deputy Director in the Office of the Director of Secondary Education, has been attached to the Office of the Director of Non-Formal and Adult Education.