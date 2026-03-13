Assam Government Orders Major Reshuffle in School Education Department, 11 AES Officers Transferred

The Assam government has carried out a major reshuffle in the School Education Department, transferring and posting 11 officers of the Assam Education Service (AES) across multiple districts and directorates in the interest of public service.

The notification was issued by the Department of School Education from Dispur with the approval of the competent authority, with all officers directed to join their new places of posting immediately.

Also Read: Assam Government Employees Body Demands 8th Pay Commission Parity With Centre From January 2026