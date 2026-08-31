Assam government orders strict monitoring of pension cases

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has directed all administrative departments to strictly monitor the submission and processing of pension cases to ensure that retiring employees receive their Pension Payment Orders (PPOs) at least one month before retirement.

The directive has been issued by the Administrative Reforms, Training, Pension & Public Grievances Department in pursuance of instructions received from Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and with the objective of ensuring timely disposal of pension cases.

Under the executive order, the Senior-Most Secretary of each department will regularly monitor the timely submission of pension forms by retirees and retiring employees working under offices within the department’s jurisdiction.

The government has further directed that a list of retirees who have already been added to the Kritagyata portal but have not yet submitted their pension forms to the concerned Head of Office (HOO) be generated periodically. The list will be circulated to the respective offices to facilitate immediate submission of forms and enable further processing at the HOO and AG/DOP levels.

The order also calls for similar monitoring of delays in forwarding pension proposals by Heads of Offices. As per the Terms of Reference, the Finance Department, through the FinAssam portal, will regularly share retiree data with the Kritagyata portal for auto-addition 12 months before the date of retirement.

Administrative departments have been asked to use their Department Admin accounts on the Kritagyata portal to actively monitor delays at both the retiree and HOO levels.

Heads of Offices must ensure that pension proposals are forwarded through the Kritagyata portal to the Accountant General (AG), Assam or Directorate of Pension (DOP), Assam, as applicable, within the prescribed timeline.

The pension issuing authorities have also been directed to take necessary steps for timely approval of pension cases so that PPOs are issued at least one month before the employee’s retirement date.

Also Read: Assam Cultural Body Assures Pension, Aid for Veteran Singer Joymati Hazarika Facing Hardship