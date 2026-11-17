STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam government is planning to introduce a dedicated online portal to regulate picnic trips and prevent road accidents during the upcoming picnic season. Transport Minister Charan Boro said picnic organisers would have to obtain prior approval through the proposed portal before travelling to picnic destinations. The system would verify vehicle fitness certificates, driving licences and other mandatory documents.Boro said picnic groups would not be permitted to travel at night and could begin their journeys only after 7 am. He also urged people to choose nearby destinations rather than undertake long-distance trips.The proposed measures followed heightened road safety concerns after the recent Kaziranga accident. The minister said authorities had observed that many picnic groups travelled at night to reach distant destinations, increasing the risk of accidents.