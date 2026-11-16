Assam Makes Online Registration Mandatory for Picnic Trips Ahead of Season

Guwahati: The Transport Minister of Assam, Charan Boro announced stricter picnic season rules on 16th November, requiring groups to register online and obtain official permission before travelling to picnic destinations. The measures, announced in Assam following the Kaziranga road accident, aim to strengthen road safety and regulate seasonal outings.

According to the announcement by Transport Minister Charan Boro, picnic groups will have to complete advance registration through an online portal managed by the Transport Department. Groups must also obtain official permission before travelling to their chosen picnic destinations. The proposed system is intended to regulate picnic outings and strengthen road safety during the upcoming season.

The minister also announced a restriction on early-morning travel. Picnic trips will not be permitted before 7 am under the proposed arrangements. The proposed regulations also include stricter requirements for commercial vehicles operating on Assam's roads.

According to the measures announced by Boro, Speed Limiting Devices (SLDs) will be mandatory for all commercial vehicles. The requirement is part of the government's efforts to strengthen road safety enforcement.

The government has also indicated stricter action against repeated traffic violations. More than three violations may lead to the cancellation of driving licences and vehicle Registration Certificates.

These measures form part of the broader road safety response discussed at a high-level meeting involving the Director General of Police (DGP), police officials and District Transport Officers (DTOs). The Transport Department will introduce a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to regulate picnic outings and coordinate enforcement activities.

District Transport Officers will work with the police to implement the proposed measures. The meeting also discussed strengthening enforcement and improving emergency response training.

Around 1,100 employees of the Inland Water Transport Department will be engaged in enforcement activities, according to the information provided by the minister. The announcement follows the tragic road accident in Kaziranga, which prompted the government to review existing road safety measures.

Speaking about the accident, Transport Minister Charan Boro said it had taught important lessons and that the government was taking the road safety challenge seriously.

Although no verbatim statement from the minister was provided, his remarks indicated that the government intends to strengthen preventive measures and regulate group travel during the picnic season. The Transport Department is expected to introduce the new SOP for picnic outings. The proposed framework will cover online registration, advance permission, travel timing and enforcement arrangements.

The announced measures will require picnic groups and commercial vehicle operators to follow the applicable requirements once implemented.