Assam Government Promoted Sanjiv Shyam, Debajit Das as PWD Secretaries

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Government has promoted Public Works Department's chief engineers Sanjiv Shyam and Debajit Das to the rank of Secretary following an administrative reshuffle in the department.

Following the promotion, Shyam will hold the post of Secretary in the Public Works (Roads) Department. Das is promoted to Secretary, Public Works (Building and National Highways). They are expected to oversee key initiatives related to the development of the state's road infrastructure.

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