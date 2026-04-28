Garbhanga-Rani gate link road turns unmotorable, urge urgent PWD repair and drainage work

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: The Garbhanga–Rani gate connecting road, now falling under the Jalukbari Legislative Assembly constituency after the recent reorganization, has become virtually unfit for vehicular movement due to its severely deteriorated condition.

Large portions of the 14-kilometre stretch are riddled with crater-like potholes resembling ponds, leading to frequent minor accidents on a daily basis. Children, women, and several commuters have reportedly sustained injuries, making such incidents a common occurrence. Locals fear that a major accident could take place at any moment if immediate steps are not taken.

Notably, the road serves as an important alternative route to the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport at Borjhar. However, its present dilapidated state has caused immense inconvenience to commuters.

The situation has been further aggravated by the closure of a bridge over the Pamohi canal, located barely 200 metres from Garbhanga on the National Highway.

Adding to the problem, the absence of proper drainage on both sides of the road has led to waterlogging. Rainwater has accumulated in the numerous potholes due to a lack of outlets, and continuous vehicular movement has worsened the condition, creating deep craters across the stretch.

Representatives of several local organizations, including the Young Green Club, Bhimashankar Temple Committee, and other socio-cultural bodies, have expressed serious concern over the situation.

Local residents have urged the Public Works Department to take urgent measures to repair the road. They also demanded that proper drainage systems be constructed on both sides before any further reconstruction is undertaken.

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