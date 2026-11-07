Assam Government Promotes Two PWRD Officials to Chief Engineer Positions

GUWAHATI: The Assam Government promoted two senior officials of the Public Works Roads Department (PWRD) to the rank of Chief Engineer through an order issued by the Governor.

Hemanta Dewri Bharali, who served as Additional Chief Engineer (Planning) and held the charge of Acting Chief Engineer (Roads), was appointed Chief Engineer (Roads), against a vacant post. He will continue to hold the additional charge of Additional Chief Engineer (Planning) until further orders or the posting of a substitute.

In another appointment, Mridul Das, Additional Chief Engineer (C), PWRD, Western Zone, was promoted and posted as Chief Engineer (National Highways), PWD (Roads), Assam. He will retain his previous responsibilities as Additional Chief Engineer of the Western Zone until further notice.

The order, digitally signed by Sanjiv Shyam, Commissioner and Special Secretary to the Government of Assam, PWRD, stated that the promotions and postings were made in the interest of public service.

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