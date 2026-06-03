Assam: Sanjiv Shyam Promoted as PWD (Roads) Commissioner and Special Secretary

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Government of Assam issued a notification promoting senior bureaucrat Sanjiv Shyam to the post of Commissioner & Special Secretary in the Public Works (Roads) Department. The order, issued by the Department of Personnel (Personnel-A), stated that Shyam, who was serving as Secretary in the department, had been appointed to the ex-cadre post with effect from the date he assumes charge.

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