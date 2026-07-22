Assam Government Renames Vigilance Police Station as Chief Minister Vigilance PS

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Government has renamed the Vigilance Police Station, Assam, as the Chief Minister Vigilance Police Station (CMV PS) with immediate effect. The Home and Political Department issued a notification stating that the Governor had approved the change through a partial modification of the earlier notification dated February 9, 1984. The notification stated that the existing Vigilance Police Station would henceforth be known as the Chief Minister Vigilance Police Station (CMV PS). The renaming took effect immediately upon issuance of the order.

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