Guwahati: Basistha Police arrested two in temple theft, burglary cases

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Basistha Police arrested two alleged thieves wanted in multiple cases of temple theft and burglary during an operation carried out in the city.

The accused were identified as Rajibul Islam (22) of Six Mile and Semim Ali (23) of Khetri. During the operation, police recovered and seized Rs 5,049 in coins, suspected to have been stolen from temples, along with a mobile phone from the possession of the two accused. Police said both men were wanted in connection with several theft and burglary cases. Legal action has been initiated, and further investigation is underway.

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