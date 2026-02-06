Assam government shuffled 82 police officers in state

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam government carried out a large-scale reshuffle in the police department, involving 82 officers of Additional SP, Assistant SP, SP, Assistant Commandant, and DSP ranks. Some of the transferred officers have been promoted. The reshuffle included assignments to headquarters, crime branches, border units, special branches, armed police battalions, and co-district police offices; several officers were moved to fill existing vacancies, while others were assigned to replace transferred officials.

Also Read: DGP Harmeet Singh Pushes for Digital Justice System Integration