DGP Harmeet Singh reviews push for digital integration of criminal justice system

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Director General of Police (DGP) Harmeet Singh chaired a meeting of the State Empowered Committee on ICJS and CCTNS 2.0 at the Assam Police Headquarters to accelerate comprehensive digital integration across the state’s criminal justice system. The meeting, attended by senior officials including the Special Director General of Police, Assam CID, reviewed progress on key technology-driven initiatives aimed at strengthening end-to-end digital processes. Discussions focused on the rollout of e-Forensics 2.0, the implementation of the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems with the Criminal Profiling Index for biometric-based identification, and the digital sharing of FIRs and charge sheets with courts. Officials also examined the readiness of ICJS infrastructure, particularly bandwidth and connectivity requirements, alongside the introduction of e-summons and the need for enhanced capacity building of public prosecutors to adapt to digital workflows.

