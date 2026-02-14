Assam Government Shuffles Police Officers

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: The Home (A) Department under the Government of Assam has ordered a major reshuffle of IPS and APS officers across the state. A series of notifications were issued from Dispur on February 13, 2026, effecting transfers and fresh postings in district police, CID wings and commissionerates.

According to the official order, Puskin Jain, IPS, serving as Senior Superintendent of Police, CID (Crime against Women & Children), Assam, has been transferred and posted as Senior Superintendent of Police, Barpeta. He replaces Sushanta Biswa Sarma, APS, who has been posted as Senior Superintendent of Police, CID (Crime against Women & Children), Assam.

In another significant development, Harekrishna Nath, IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Intelligence), Guwahati Police Commissionerate, has been appointed as Senior Superintendent of Police, CID (White Collar Crime), Assam. Hiranya Kumar Barman, APS, who was holding the post, has been transferred as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Intelligence), Guwahati.

Among other changes, Pranjal Baruah, APS, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Basistha, Guwahati, has been posted as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSB), Sadiya. Kh. Satyendra Singh Hazari, APS, earlier Deputy Superintendent of Police, STF, Assam, has been transferred as Assistant Commissioner of Police, Basistha.

Naim Uddin, APS, DSP (DSB), Sadiya, has been posted as Deputy Superintendent of Police (Security), Charaideo. Mrinal Kr. Das, APS, DSP (Security), Charaideo, has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, STF, Assam.

Further, Rheetuparno Gogoi, APS, DSP (V&AC), Assam, has been posted as DSP (S&I), Tinsukia, replacing Amar Jyoti Saikia, APS.

In partial modification of earlier notifications, Aseema Kalita, APS, 2nd-in-Command, 15th APBn, Eraligool, Sribhumi, has been posted as Deputy Commandant, 1st CDO Battalion, Mandakata, North Guwahati. Anita Konwar, APS, Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ), Udalguri, has been transferred as Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime), Udalguri.

Anshul Singh, IPS, Assistant Superintendent of Police (HQ), Tinsukia, has been posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime), Goalpara. Amar Jyoti Saikia, APS, DSP (S&I), Tinsukia, has been transferred as In-Charge Co-District Superintendent of Police, Laharighat, Morigaon. Nayan Moni Baruah, APS, DSP (DSB), West Karbi Anglong, has been posted as Deputy Superintendent of Police (HQ), Dibrugarh.

