Assam government to provide free textbooks to flood-hit students

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Following widespread flood damage across multiple districts in Assam, the state government has announced immediate measures to replace damaged textbooks for affected students to prevent any interruption in their education.

Assam Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu confirmed on social media platform X that the Assam State Textbook Production and Publication Corporation (ASTPPC) has been instructed to prepare for an immediate resupply of free study materials.

Education minister Dr Ranoj Pegu said, “After assessing the flood damage across several districts of Assam, I have instructed the Assam State Textbook Production and Publication Corporation to immediately prepare for the resupply of free textbooks to affected students.

All Inspectors of Schools (IS) and District Elementary Education Officers (DEEOs) have been directed to submit their textbook requirements at the earliest to facilitate timely distribution.

For the flood-affected districts of Charaideo and Sivasagar, we are making arrangements to resupply textbooks for the entire district.

The textbooks will be dispatched as soon as schools reopen, ensuring that students can resume their learning without disruption. Education must continue, even in the face of adversity.”

Also Read: PM Modi takes stock of flood situation, assures Assam government of all possible help