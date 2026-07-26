PM Modi takes stock of flood situation, assures Assam government of all possible help

President Murmu expresses deep sorrow over loss of lives and flood devastation in Assam

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday assured the Assam government that the central government will extend all possible support for relief, rehabilitation and rebuilding efforts. President Droupadi Murmu also expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and devastation caused by floods in Assam and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

The Prime Minister today took stock of the flood situation in Assam from Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma. The CM briefed him on the measures being undertaken by the state government to reach out to every flood-affected family.

The Chief Minister today said, "The Prime Minister assured the people of Assam that this calamity is being accorded the highest priority. He gave the assurance that all kinds of support will be extended by the Centre. He also expressed his deepest condolences over the losses of lives and property."

Chief Minister informed that a central team has arrived in the state and they have moved to Jorhat, Golaghat, Tinsukia and Charaideo to assess the flood situation. "The floodwaters are now receding and the state machinery is reaching each affected village. We will now distribute packaged relief materials family-wise," he added.

The floodwaters are receding as heavy rainfall has ceased in the three districts of Sivasagar, Charaideo and Jorhat. However, several areas, including Sivasagar town, continue to reel under floodwaters. The state government is extensively using Indian Air Force choppers to airlift relief materials and air-drop them to the people.

The government has set up 162 relief camps in 77 revenue circles affected by the floods. A total of more than 10 lakh people are affected in 2,023 flood-affected villages as of today.

The Revenue and Disaster Management department provides limited compensation for damages to houses, crops, utensils, livestock, etc. This time, the flash floods have caused extensive damage to property, and affected people are not likely to receive compensation for all articles.

Official sources said that compensation provided under the manual of the Revenue and Disaster Management department is very low, as the rates were fixed some ten years back. Recently, the central government sought the views of the state governments on the quantum of compensation, and the Assam government has already submitted its opinion. "We hope that the victims of the recent floods will get compensation at revised rates from the central government. Apart from this, the state government is also considering providing special packages due to the extensive damage caused by the floods."

According to the manual of the Revenue and Disaster Management department, the compensation rates are as follows: Rs 6,500 for 15% damage to pucca houses; fully damaged pucca houses receive Rs 1.20 lakh in plain areas and Rs 1.30 lakh in hill areas; Rs 2,500 for utensils; a minimum of Rs 4,000 and up to Rs 37,500 for livestock; damaged LP schools receive Rs 2.00 lakh for restoration works; and damaged primary health centres also receive Rs 2.00 lakh for restoration.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and devastation caused by floods in Assam.

In a post on X, the President prayed for the safety of all those affected by the calamity and the well-being of personnel engaged in rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives and devastation caused by the floods in Assam. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the safety of all those affected by this calamity and for the well-being of all personnel involved in rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts. The nation stands in solidarity with the people of Assam," President Murmu said.

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