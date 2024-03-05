Assam Government to take call on Committee report in 4 weeks

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Gauhati HC said that the One-Man Enquiry Committee report on the Batadraba incident is under consideration of the state government, which will take a call on the said report within a period of four weeks.

The two-judge bench of Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Justice Suman Shyam was hearing a case related to the Batadraba incident (Case No.: PIL (Suo Moto)/3/2022), during which D. Nath, senior government advocate, Assam, produced the One-Man Enquiry Committee report before the court in a sealed envelope.

The bench stated that it had perused the report. Nath submitted before the court that the report is under consideration by the state government, and the government will take a call on the report within a period of four weeks.

The One-Man Enquiry Committee was constituted by the state government to inquire into the incidents of the demolition of houses and the custodial death of Safikul Islam under Batadraba police station. The inquiry committee was headed by Avinash P. Das Joshi, Additional Chief Secretary, Health & Family Welfare Department, and General Administration Department.

During an earlier hearing, it was stated that the One-Man Enquiry Committee had submitted the inquiry report to the government in the Home & Political Department on January 4, 2024.

It should be mentioned here that the ‘Batadraba incident’ had shaken the people of Assam during the time of its occurrence. On May 21, 2022, a mob torched the Batadraba police station, a day after a fish trader, Safikul Islam, was allegedly detained and was later found dead in custody. On May 22, a day after the torching of the police station, the Nagaon administration demolished the homes of the accused persons involved in setting fire to the police station, including Safikul Islam’s home.

In the latest hearing, government advocate Nath prayed for and was granted four weeks’ time to apprise the court about the fate of the inquiry report as well as the measures taken by the state government in response to the findings of the report.

The matter is listed for subsequent hearing on April 4, 2024.

