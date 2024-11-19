Assam: Government to take tough stand on Kamrup (M) school teachers

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Department of School Education has taken a tough stance on the teachers of schools in the Kamrup (M) district for not registering their attendance on the Shiksha Setu Portal and for the delay in the APAAR (Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry) processing work for students.

Speaking to the media, Kamrup (M) Inspector of Schools Dipika Choudhury said, “The district has 615 government and provincialized schools. The teachers don’t upload their attendance in the Shiksha Setu app. We have informed the teachers that if they don’t upload their attendance, the government will hold up their salaries. We’ve seen that many don’t upload their attendance even though they attend schools. They show one or the other pretext for not uploading their attendance. Such pretexts won’t work. They need to upload their attendance.”

The inspector of schools further said that the teachers remaining absent without submitting leave applications would be considered unauthorizedly absent, and they would face a pay cut.

She said, “Uploading students’ attendance on the app has been mandatory. This is essential as the quantity of materials for the midday meal will be based on the attendance of students.” The inspector of schools said that the process of APAAR ID cards has been going on in the state. “However, this work has been very slow in Kamrup (M) districts. We have held meetings with the government schools, provincialized schools, and private schools in this regard. We’ve set a one-week deadline for the government and provincialized schools in the district. If they cannot meet the deadline, we issue show-cause notices to the head teachers.”

