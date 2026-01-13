Assam government transferred senior police officers in state

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has ordered a major reshuffle in the police administration, transferring and posting several IPS and APS officers in the interest of public service, according to a notification issued by the Home Department on Monday.

As part of the changes, Dinesh Kumar, was moved from his post as Commandant of the 5th Assam Police Battalion at Sontila in Dima Hasao and posted as Senior Superintendent of Police of West Karbi Anglong at Hamren. He replaced Balin Deuri, who was transferred and posted as Commandant of the 1st Assam Forest Protection Force Battalion at Basistha in Guwahati.

Several battalion commandants were shifted across the state. Mrinal Talukdar was transferred from the 25th AP (ONGC) Battalion at Ligiripukhuri in Sivasagar to take charge of the 13th AP Battalion at Lilabari in Lakhimpur, while Patrick Ronghang, moved from his post as Commandant of the 14th AP Battalion at Daulasal in Nalbari to head the 9th AP Battalion at Barhampur in Nagaon. Mukut Rabha, was posted as Commandant of the 8th AP Battalion at Abhayapuri in Bongaigaon, and Hiranya Barman, took charge of the 14th AP Battalion at Daulasal.

Dr Abdel Quadir Arief was transferred from the RTS at Dergaon and appointed as Senior Superintendent of Police, CID (Narcotics Control), Assam, at Ulubari in Guwahati. Nirupam Hazarika, was moved from the post of Assistant Inspector General of Police (Administration and Establishment) and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Administration) in the Guwahati Police Commissionerate, while Olindita Gogoi, was given charge as Assistant Inspector General of Police (Administration and Establishment).

Further, Imdad Ali was shifted from the Guwahati Police Commissionerate and posted as Commandant of the 25th AP (ONGC) Battalion at Ligiripukhuri. Satya Ranjan Saikia moved from his post as Commandant of the 24th AP Battalion, Charaimari and was transferred to the RTS at Dergaon, and Dr Rubul Gogoi, was posted as Commandant of the 24th AP Battalion at Charaimari in Baksa. Debasish Sharma, took over as Commandant of the 12th AP Battalion at Jamugurihat in Sonitpur, while Kamal Kumar Gupta, and was moved to command the 27th AP Battalion at Khajuabeel in Udalguri.

Dr Manabendra Gogoi was transferred and posted as Commandant of the 5th AP Battalion at Sontila in Dima Hasao. Addl. Superintendent of Police (Security) to Chief Minister Nishant Saurabh was allowed to hold a charge post in the rank and SSP/Comdt/DCP/AIGP was posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Border) in the Guwahati Police Commissionerate, with his services attached to the Chief Minister’s security. Addl. Superintendent of Police (Law), V&AC, Anchal Chauhan allowed to hold charge post in the rank and SSP/Comdt/DCP/AIGP was transferred and appointed as Commandant of the 28th AP Battalion at Howly in Barpeta, while Addl. Superintendent of Police (HQ) Yangchen Doma Bhutia, allowed to hold charge post in the rank and SSP/Comdt/DCP/AIGP and was posted as Assistant Inspector General of Police (Armed Police) and given additional charge of AIGP (Sports), Assam.

All transfers were ordered with immediate effect from the date the officers assume charge, the notification stated.

