Guwahati: Panbazar police arrest habitual offender, recover several items

GUWAHATI: Panbazar police arrested a habitual offender in connection with an ongoing case and recovered several items believed to be linked to criminal activity. The accused, identified as Amit Tanti, 28, was apprehended by a police team following sustained efforts to trace his involvement in the case. During the operation, officers recovered a laptop along with its accessories, a chequebook, and a bunch of keys, a seal and two notebooks from his possession.

