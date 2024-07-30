Assam: Governor administers oath to Professor Nani Gopal Mahanta as VC of Gauhati University

Guwahati: Governor and Chancellor Gulab Chand Kataria, administered the oath of office to Professor Nani Gopal Mahanta as the vice chancellor of Gauhati University, Professor Dhanapati Deka as the Vice Chancellor of Bhattadev University, and Professor Manabendra Dutta Choudhury as the Vice Chancellor of Rabindranath Tagore University at a function held in the conference hall of Raj Bhavan on Monday.

Earlier, Secretary to the Governor Kabita Deka sought the permission of the Governor to start the proceedings of the ceremony.

The ceremony was attended by Minister of Education Dr. Ranoj Pegu, Advisor Chancellor’s Secretariat Professor M.K. Choudhury, Secretary, Higher Education Narayan Konwar, Director of IIT-G, Professsor Devendra Jalihal, and senior officers of the state government, stated a press release.

