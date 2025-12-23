Assam Governor Attends First Convocation of Krishnaguru Adhyatmic University

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya attended the first convocation ceremony of Krishnaguru Adhyatmic Viswavidyalay at Nasatra in Barpeta on Monday, where he conferred degrees on graduating students in the presence of Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor paid tributes to Krishnaguru Prabhu and highlighted the role of Krishnaguru Sevashram in promoting value-based and spiritual education alongside academics. He said the university imparted education aimed at shaping responsible and ethical citizens while contributing skilled human resources in disciplines such as physiotherapy, nursing and pharmacy.

Calling the convocation a major milestone for students, Acharya congratulated the graduates and felicitated classical dance maestro Jatin Goswami, who was awarded an honorary degree. He emphasized the importance of blending spirituality with modern education and said such an approach was vital for nation-building and societal progress.

The ceremony was attended by Vice-Chancellor Dr. Mohan Chandra Kalita, Chairperson of Krishnaguru Foundation Trust Kuntala Patowary Goswami, faculty members and other dignitaries, stated a press release.

